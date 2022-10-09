Bellecapital International Ltd. Decreases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Bellecapital International Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,518 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 953,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,856,000 after purchasing an additional 33,739 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 874,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,041,000 after acquiring an additional 187,944 shares in the last quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 201,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 101,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia National Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 90.6% in the second quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 12,295 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJM traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $22.01. The company had a trading volume of 199,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,947. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.93 and a 52-week high of $23.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average of $22.36.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.