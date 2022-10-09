Bellecapital International Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 20,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 297,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,273,000 after buying an additional 22,683 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,026,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,619. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.80 and a 1-year high of $115.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.22.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.