Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $1.43 Million Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 5.8% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in MercadoLibre by 4.7% during the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Tamar Securities LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 6.7% during the first quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $47.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $881.99. 609,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.47 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $600.68 and a one year high of $1,711.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $919.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $882.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. Barclays reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. New Street Research assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,403.64.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

