Bellecapital International Ltd. Invests $2.09 Million in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after purchasing an additional 365,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,691,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,004 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,109,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $250,231,000 after acquiring an additional 47,193 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth approximately $205,920,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $174,989,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Down 3.4 %

GRMN traded down $2.77 on Friday, hitting $79.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,078,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,337. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $79.62 and a 12 month high of $165.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,231,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,235,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

