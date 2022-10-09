Bellecapital International Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Bellecapital International Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,403 shares during the period. Nomad Foods accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Nomad Foods worth $5,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOMD traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.73. 927,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average of $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $697.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

