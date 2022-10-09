Bellecapital International Ltd. Makes New Investment in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,233 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SANM traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.70. The company had a trading volume of 334,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,573. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.52 and a 200 day moving average of $43.99. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $35.36 and a 1-year high of $52.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SANM. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Sanmina from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

In other Sanmina news, CEO Jure Sola sold 119,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $6,016,951.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,906 shares in the company, valued at $46,198,208.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

