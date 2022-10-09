Bellecapital International Ltd. Makes New Investment in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,639 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 750.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Twitter by 47.1% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWTR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.18. 32,630,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,954,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.90 and a beta of 0.54. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $68.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.45 and a 200 day moving average of $41.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $611,337.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 396,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,285,651.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $163,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 711,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,303,269.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $611,337.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,285,651.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,562 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Twitter to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Twitter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $37.00 to $54.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.28.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

