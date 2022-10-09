Bellecapital International Ltd. Sells 558 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bellecapital International Ltd. trimmed its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.85.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 3.3 %

In other news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 107,034 shares of company stock valued at $25,514,241 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $7.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.12. 2,068,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,156. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $94.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.64 and a 200 day moving average of $227.35.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

