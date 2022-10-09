bePAY Finance Price Hits $0.0044 (BECOIN)

bePAY Finance (BECOIN) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One bePAY Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, bePAY Finance has traded down 37.6% against the US dollar. bePAY Finance has a total market cap of $57,357.90 and $73,945.00 worth of bePAY Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get bePAY Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068835 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010228 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About bePAY Finance

bePAY Finance’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens. bePAY Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@bepay_bnpl. bePAY Finance’s official Twitter account is @bepay_bnpl and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for bePAY Finance is bepay.finance.

Buying and Selling bePAY Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “bePAY Finance (BECOIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. bePAY Finance has a current supply of 13,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of bePAY Finance is 0.00507093 USD and is down -20.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $575.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bepay.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bePAY Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bePAY Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bePAY Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for bePAY Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bePAY Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.