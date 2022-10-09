Berenberg Bank Cuts Tharisa (LON:THS) Price Target to GBX 250

Tharisa (LON:THS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tharisa Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LON THS opened at GBX 104.50 ($1.26) on Thursday. Tharisa has a one year low of GBX 92.75 ($1.12) and a one year high of GBX 172 ($2.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 107.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 124.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £313.10 million and a PE ratio of 237.50.

About Tharisa

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

