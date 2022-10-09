Berenberg Bank Cuts Tharisa (LON:THS) Price Target to GBX 250

Tharisa (LON:THS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Tharisa Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of LON THS opened at GBX 104.50 ($1.26) on Thursday. Tharisa has a one year low of GBX 92.75 ($1.12) and a one year high of GBX 172 ($2.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 107.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 124.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £313.10 million and a PE ratio of 237.50.
About Tharisa
Recommended Stories
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Tharisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.