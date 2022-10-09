Black Diamond Financial LLC Acquires 15,817 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,817 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.2% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC owned about 0.65% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 773.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 150,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after buying an additional 133,531 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 51.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,389,000 after buying an additional 80,630 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 198.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after buying an additional 76,644 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $4,536,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 586.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 38,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 32,493 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ IMCV traded down $1.23 on Friday, hitting $57.51. 13,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,329. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.64. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $55.89 and a 52-week high of $71.16.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

