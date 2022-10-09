Black Diamond Financial LLC Has $6.16 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.4% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 226.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 128.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

SCHV stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,274. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.04. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.48 and a 12 month high of $74.73.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.