Black Diamond Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 49,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,933,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.31. 64,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,914. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $49.38 and a 1 year high of $76.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.02 and a 200-day moving average of $56.58.

