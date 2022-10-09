Black Diamond Financial LLC Sells 200 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Black Diamond Financial LLC decreased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $333,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.4% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 10,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 76.3% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 209,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,122,000 after buying an additional 90,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.38.

PNC stock traded down $4.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,688,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,417. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $146.39 and a one year high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.80. The company has a market capitalization of $62.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

