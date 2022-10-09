Black Diamond Financial LLC Sells 6,448 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Black Diamond Financial LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,448 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 2.0% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 199.4% during the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 56,383 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 398.2% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 22,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 17,968 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,830,000.

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $45.04. 4,332,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,219,320. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.62. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.99 and a 52-week high of $63.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

