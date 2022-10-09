BlackHat (BLKC) One Day Volume Tops $86,844.00

BlackHat (BLKC) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 9th. One BlackHat coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0857 or 0.00000440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BlackHat has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. BlackHat has a market cap of $753,006.96 and $86,844.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003247 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010265 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About BlackHat

BlackHat was first traded on March 30th, 2021. BlackHat’s total supply is 9,656,565 coins and its circulating supply is 8,788,324 coins. BlackHat’s official website is blackhatco.in. BlackHat’s official message board is medium.com/@blackhatcoin. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin.

Buying and Selling BlackHat

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat (BLKC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. BlackHat has a current supply of 9,656,565.4206477 with 7,604,715 in circulation. The last known price of BlackHat is 0.08290808 USD and is down -5.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $83,854.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blackhatco.in.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using US dollars.

