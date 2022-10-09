BlackPool Price Hits $0.35 on Top Exchanges (BPT)

BlackPool (BPT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. BlackPool has a market cap of $385,140.17 and approximately $10,048.00 worth of BlackPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BlackPool has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. One BlackPool token can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001819 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,507.83 or 1.00004687 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006761 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003320 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00043130 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010226 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00064208 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00022408 BTC.

About BlackPool

BlackPool is a token. It was first traded on May 27th, 2021. BlackPool’s total supply is 52,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,086,603 tokens. BlackPool’s official Twitter account is @blackpoolhq. BlackPool’s official website is blackpool.finance.

BlackPool Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackPool (BPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. BlackPool has a current supply of 52,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlackPool is 0.3516821 USD and is down -3.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,517.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blackpool.finance/.”

