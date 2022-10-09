BMO Capital Markets Cuts Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Price Target to C$15.00

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Victoria Gold in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Victoria Gold Stock Down 2.4 %

Victoria Gold stock opened at 7.45 on Wednesday. Victoria Gold has a twelve month low of 6.56 and a twelve month high of 19.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 8.56 and a 200-day moving average price of 11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $476.88 million and a P/E ratio of 5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38.

About Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

