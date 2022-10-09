Bogged Finance (BOG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $6.26 Million

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Bogged Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bogged Finance has traded down 20.3% against the dollar. Bogged Finance has a total market cap of $6.26 million and approximately $95,702.00 worth of Bogged Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004842 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00046417 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000619 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001859 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $315.08 or 0.01623197 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Bogged Finance Coin Profile

Bogged Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2021. Bogged Finance’s total supply is 14,051,727 coins and its circulating supply is 14,061,888 coins. Bogged Finance’s official website is www.bogged.finance. Bogged Finance’s official Twitter account is @boggedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bogged Finance is https://reddit.com/r/bogtools.

Buying and Selling Bogged Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bogged.Finance is a DeFi tool suite for the Binance Smart Chain powered by the BOG token. It aims to develop a one-stop trading platform for BSC with all the tools normally available only to Centralised Exchange (CEX) users.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bogged Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bogged Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bogged Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

