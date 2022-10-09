BonFi (BNF) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $34.00

BonFi (BNF) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One BonFi token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BonFi has a market capitalization of $33,612.79 and $34.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BonFi has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010793 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010237 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

BonFi Profile

BonFi’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 tokens. The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/bonfi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BonFi’s official website is bon.finance. The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg. BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

