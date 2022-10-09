BoringDAO (BORING) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.56 Million

BoringDAO (BORING) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, BoringDAO has traded down 18% against the US dollar. One BoringDAO token can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. BoringDAO has a market cap of $2.56 million and $391,484.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BoringDAO Profile

BoringDAO was first traded on May 25th, 2021. BoringDAO’s total supply is 494,873,143 tokens and its circulating supply is 459,843,082 tokens. BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @theboringdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com. The official message board for BoringDAO is theboringdao.medium.com.

BoringDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO (BORING) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. BoringDAO has a current supply of 494,873,142.87200975 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BoringDAO is 0.00536164 USD and is down -3.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $225,356.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.boringdao.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

