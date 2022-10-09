Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Has $13.12 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1,432.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,603 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.9% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $13,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $77.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.51. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.