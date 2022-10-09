Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Invests $1.14 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $56.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.34. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $55.22 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

