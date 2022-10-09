Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Invests $271,000 in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth approximately $2,470,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Snap by 134.9% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 166.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 25.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Snap by 5.1% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Snap

In other news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 34,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $479,170.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,415,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,925,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 34,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $479,170.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,415,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,925,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $116,590.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,289,623.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,197,414 shares of company stock worth $12,434,463.

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $10.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 0.98. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $79.30.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.55% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Snap from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Snap from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Snap from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

