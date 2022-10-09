Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Takes $382,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,704,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,081,000 after buying an additional 171,062 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,378,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,249,000 after buying an additional 219,106 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,090.6% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,768,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,214,000 after buying an additional 2,642,281 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,350,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,161,000 after buying an additional 282,059 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,765,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWS opened at $98.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.47. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $95.62 and a 1 year high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

