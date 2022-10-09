Bountie Hunter Tops One Day Trading Volume of $31,682.00 (BOUNTIE)

Bountie Hunter (BOUNTIE) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last week, Bountie Hunter has traded down 45.8% against the US dollar. One Bountie Hunter token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Bountie Hunter has a total market capitalization of $2,284.30 and $31,682.00 worth of Bountie Hunter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bountie Hunter Token Profile

Bountie Hunter launched on April 8th, 2022. Bountie Hunter’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,105,729 tokens. The official message board for Bountie Hunter is medium.com/@bountiehunter.io. Bountie Hunter’s official website is bountiehunter.io. Bountie Hunter’s official Twitter account is @bountie_hunter and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bountie Hunter

According to CryptoCompare, “Bountie Hunter (BOUNTIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bountie Hunter has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bountie Hunter is 0.00037502 USD and is down -1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $70.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bountiehunter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bountie Hunter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bountie Hunter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bountie Hunter using one of the exchanges listed above.

