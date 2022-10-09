Brokerages Set CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Price Target at $11.00

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

CymaBay Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY opened at $3.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 13.27 and a quick ratio of 13.27. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 11.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 12,077 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.6% during the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 39.6% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,801,000 after acquiring an additional 750,309 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.