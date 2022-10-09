Brokerages Set Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Price Target at 31.50

Shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 31.50.

EE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Excelerate Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Excelerate Energy to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

EE opened at 24.19 on Tuesday. Excelerate Energy has a 1 year low of 18.31 and a 1 year high of 30.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 25.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of 29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Cincinnati Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the second quarter worth about $94,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the second quarter worth about $173,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the second quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the second quarter worth about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

