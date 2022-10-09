Brokerages Set The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Price Target at $9.54

Shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LEV shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Lion Electric from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Lion Electric from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Veritas Investment Research started coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Shares of LEV stock opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average is $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.40 million, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.24. Lion Electric has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Lion Electric ( NYSE:LEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 219.51%. The firm had revenue of $29.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.38 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lion Electric will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEV. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Lion Electric by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Lion Electric by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 89,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lion Electric by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lion Electric by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in Lion Electric by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

