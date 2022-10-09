Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) is Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,654,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 222,022 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management comprises 5.8% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned about 1.26% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $916,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 78,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth $5,579,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,586,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,541,000 after buying an additional 51,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 129,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,744,000 after buying an additional 16,378 shares during the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $40.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.33. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.17 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.42 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

