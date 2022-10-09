Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company to $41.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Stock Down 0.8 %

BEPC opened at $32.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.56 and its 200 day moving average is $37.79. Brookfield Renewable has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Brookfield Renewable had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -246.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 50,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 1.3% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 9.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.