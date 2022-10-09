CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Holdings Reduced by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of CACI International worth $5,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in CACI International by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CACI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 47.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of CACI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Stock Down 0.9 %

CACI stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $260.76. The company had a trading volume of 185,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,547. CACI International Inc has a 1 year low of $238.29 and a 1 year high of $313.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $277.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.74.

Insider Transactions at CACI International

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.01. CACI International had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 18.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $483,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $483,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $83,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,961.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CACI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.86.

About CACI International

(Get Rating)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

See Also

