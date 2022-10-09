Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences Stock Performance

Caladrius Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.24. The company has a market cap of $26.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caladrius Biosciences

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,623,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,231 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.68% of Caladrius Biosciences worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

