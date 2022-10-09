CaliCoin (CALI) Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

CaliCoin (CALI) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. CaliCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $102,478.00 worth of CaliCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CaliCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CaliCoin has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003261 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010248 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

CaliCoin Token Profile

CaliCoin’s genesis date was April 4th, 2021. CaliCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. CaliCoin’s official website is calicoin.me. CaliCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeckoInsights/status/1570598248364244993/ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CaliCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CaliCoin (CALI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. CaliCoin has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CaliCoin is 0.01167111 USD and is down -0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $112,868.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://calicoin.me/.”

