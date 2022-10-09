Capital One Financial Weighs in on Murphy Oil Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Murphy Oil in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 4th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.82. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $5.99 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.29 EPS.
Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.51. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 100.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Murphy Oil Price Performance
Shares of MUR opened at $43.56 on Friday. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $45.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.98.
Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Murphy Oil news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $201,102.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Murphy Oil news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $201,102.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,137 shares in the company, valued at $408,723.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Murphy Oil
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 365,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,750,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,103,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,584,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $346,750,000 after purchasing an additional 276,213 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 22.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 19,810 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Murphy Oil
Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Murphy Oil (MUR)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.