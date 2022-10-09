Capital One Financial Weighs in on Murphy Oil Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Murphy Oil in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 4th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.82. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $5.99 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.29 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.51. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 100.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MUR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Shares of MUR opened at $43.56 on Friday. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $45.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.98.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy Oil news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $201,102.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Murphy Oil news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $201,102.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,137 shares in the company, valued at $408,723.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Murphy Oil

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 365,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,750,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,103,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,584,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $346,750,000 after purchasing an additional 276,213 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 22.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 19,810 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Articles

