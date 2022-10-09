Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Price Target Raised to 1,188.00

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from 1,161.00 to 1,188.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CABGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 1,190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 835.00 to 915.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,045.50.

OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. Carlsberg A/S has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.13.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

