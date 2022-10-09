Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Strengthening Families & Communities LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRS traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.94. The company had a trading volume of 150,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,922. Carpenter Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $44.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average is $34.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cowen raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

