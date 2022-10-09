Cens World (CENS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,010.00

Cens World (CENS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. Cens World has a market capitalization of $1,005.17 and approximately $11,010.00 worth of Cens World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cens World token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cens World has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Cens World Profile

Cens World’s launch date was April 15th, 2022. Cens World’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,050,000 tokens. Cens World’s official website is century.luxe. Cens World’s official Twitter account is @censworldnft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cens World Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cens World (CENS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cens World has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Cens World is 0.00010001 USD and is down -8.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,562.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://century.luxe/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cens World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cens World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cens World using one of the exchanges listed above.

