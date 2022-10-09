Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) PT Lowered to C$7.50

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Champion Iron from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Champion Iron from C$9.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Champion Iron Stock Performance

Shares of CIAFF opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. Champion Iron has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $6.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.27.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

