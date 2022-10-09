Channels (CAN) Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Channels (CAN) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 9th. Channels has a market capitalization of $91,725.87 and approximately $76,746.00 worth of Channels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Channels has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Channels token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Channels

Channels was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Channels’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 209,491,264 tokens. Channels’ official message board is channelsfinance.medium.com. Channels’ official website is bsc.channels.finance. Channels’ official Twitter account is @channelsfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Channels

According to CryptoCompare, “Channels (CAN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Channels has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Channels is 0.00045328 USD and is up 20.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $117,621.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bsc.channels.finance/.”

