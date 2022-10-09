Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised Cheniere Energy Partners to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance

CQP stock opened at $55.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.58. Cheniere Energy Partners has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $61.91.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSE:CQP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.65). Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 202.44% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.