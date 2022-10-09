Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised Cheniere Energy Partners to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.
Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance
CQP stock opened at $55.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.58. Cheniere Energy Partners has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $61.91.
Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile
Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.