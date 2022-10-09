Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Receives $8.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.
Separately, Capital One Financial began coverage on Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.
Chimerix Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Chimerix has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79.
Insider Activity at Chimerix
In other news, Director Fred A. Middleton acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $37,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimerix
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in Chimerix during the 2nd quarter worth $3,077,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Chimerix during the 2nd quarter worth $1,764,000. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in Chimerix by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,864,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chimerix during the 1st quarter worth $2,888,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Chimerix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,561,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,893,000 after purchasing an additional 568,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.
About Chimerix
Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.
