China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $41.09 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 19th.

China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $55.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.10 and its 200 day moving average is $47.52. China Petroleum & Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $55.03.

China Petroleum & Chemical Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Petroleum & Chemical

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $2.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.7%. China Petroleum & Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical during the second quarter worth $7,390,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical during the second quarter worth $5,470,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical during the first quarter worth $1,900,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical during the second quarter worth $1,456,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 248.2% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 30,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 22,084 shares during the period. 0.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Articles

