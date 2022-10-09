Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 659,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95,391 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of Chubb worth $129,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $184.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.42. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $218.99.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.67.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

