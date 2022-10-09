Citigroup Increases Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target to $57.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Glaukos from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered Glaukos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Glaukos in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.67.

GKOS opened at $55.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -46.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.72 and a 200-day moving average of $50.09. Glaukos has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $64.49.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.39). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $72.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.61 million. Equities research analysts predict that Glaukos will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,362 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $178,219.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,438.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Glaukos by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Glaukos by 855.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 16.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

