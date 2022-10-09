Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut Clean Energy Fuels from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of CLNE stock opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 2.06. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $97.22 million during the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 12.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLNE. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,696,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,455 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,236,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,637,000 after acquiring an additional 531,100 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 671.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 589,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 513,356 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,023,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after acquiring an additional 455,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 427,064 shares in the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

