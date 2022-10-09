Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires Shares of 26,306 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

BATS:EFV traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,885,996 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.30 and its 200 day moving average is $45.19. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

