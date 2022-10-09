Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,943 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,935,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,478,000 after purchasing an additional 27,942 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,504,000 after purchasing an additional 76,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,467,000 after purchasing an additional 99,864 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.09. 1,773,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,991. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.05 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.65.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

