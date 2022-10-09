Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $11.58 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 2,568.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,010 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up about 2.4% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $11,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. AWM Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $674,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.08. 411,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,749. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.68 and a 1-year high of $114.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.94.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

