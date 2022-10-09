Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $4.78 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF comprises 1.0% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 0.42% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 371.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:EDV traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.45. The stock had a trading volume of 207,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,135. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $83.90 and a twelve month high of $149.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.05.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

